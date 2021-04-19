Coca-Cola sales get jab boost but US and Europe lag behind  

Soft drinks maker's sales beat expectations worldwide in the first quarter to climb 6% — but the recovery has been uneven
Coca-Cola sales get jab boost but US and Europe lag behind  
Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 17:34

Coca-Cola's global sales beat expectations in the first quarter as the soft drinks maker said it saw early — but uneven — signs of recovery in demand, particularly in areas with stronger rates of vaccination against Covid-19.

The company also said it plans to sell a portion of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa bottling business via an initial public offering.

Coke’s organic revenue, which excludes the impact of currency or acquisitions, climbed 6% in the quarter ended April 2, topping the estimates for growth by analysts. 

Potential rebound

The results hint at a potential rebound as consumers worldwide emerge from more than a year of isolation, a process that is happening at different rates in different countries. 

The company is “encouraged by improvements in our business, especially in markets where vaccine availability is increasing and economies are opening up,” chief executive James Quincey. 

Uneven recovery

Recovery remains uneven, with North America and Europe falling behind as unit case volumes climbed  9% in Asia Pacific. Globally, case unit volume was flat.

Coke is grappling with the commodity inflation pressures that are affecting other manufacturers, chief financial officer John Murphy said. 

Most relevant to Coca-Cola are higher costs in plastic and aluminium, including can-supply challenges in the US, he said. 

• Bloomberg

Read More

Wine with Leslie: Wine from the year my son was born — he'll get some when he moves out

More in this section

FILE PHOTO An inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which lead to the deaths of 72 people, has heard from staff of Irish-fo Kingspan shares up on Covid recovery sales but raw material costs rise
MobilityX conference Driverless Tesla crashes into tree in Texas killing two, police say
FILE PHOTO An inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which lead to the deaths of 72 people, has heard from staff of Irish-fo Kingspan sales jump 24% with buoyant order intake
fmcgsretailconsumersplace: united statesplace: europeplace: asia pacificplace: africaorganisation: coca-cola
Coca-Cola sales get jab boost but US and Europe lag behind  

Kerry invests €30m in new facility in Indonesia

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices