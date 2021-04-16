business movers

Emma Burrows has been appointed as legal, regulation and corporate affairs director with Bord Gáis Energy. She also joins its executive management team. Emma takes over from Joanne Ross who is now chief of staff to the CEO of BGE's parent company, Centrica. Leading the legal team since 2017, Emma joined Bord Gáis Energy in 2012 from private practice with Lavelle Coleman. She was previously in private practice with Lavelle Coleman. She also spent six years with A&L Goodbody where she qualified as a solicitor in 2002. Emma is also a keen supporter of Bord Gáis Energy’s Focus Ireland partnership to tackle family homelessness in Ireland and has been part of the steering committee for the past couple of years.

Stephen Gallagher has been promoted to director of customer strategy and business development for energy company SSE's energy customer solutions division. He will oversee delivery of the cleaner, greener journey to net-zero, ensuring activities are aligned with the overall strategic ambition in the Irish and GB markets. With the group for the past 14 years, his prior roles include head of finance, programme director for retail transformation in the UK and director of business energy. Prior to joining SSE, Stephen worked for KPMG Dublin and then H&K International in a group finance role. A trained chartered accountant, he holds a Bachelor of Business & Legal Studies from UCD, and a Masters in Business Practice, Strategy and Leadership from UCC.