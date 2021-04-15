M&S begins legal move against Aldi over Colin the Caterpillar cake

Marks & Spencer has started legal action against Aldi in an effort to protect its Colin the Caterpillar cake with a claim that its rival’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar product infringes its trademark.

M&S, which lodged an intellectual property claim with the UK High Court this week, is arguing that the similarity of Aldi’s product leads consumers to believe they are of the same standard and “ride on the coat-tails” of M&S’s reputation with the product.