SGS to expand operations in Cork following acquisition from Novartis

Swiss firm SGS has completed the acquisition of the International Service Laboratory (ISL) in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, from Novartis which is now called SGS International Services Laboratory.
All of the 103 employees from ISL have transferred to SGS, and it has also been announced that Yvonne Dunne, the head of International Service Laboratory, has been appointed to the newly-created position of health and nutrition business manager for Ireland.
Eugene Kirwan, managing director of SGS Ireland, said the acquisition of the Cork facility is an important step in expanding its local and global health and nutrition business. He said:
SGS has committed to investing in the Ringaskiddy site, particularly in the areas of IT and innovation in analytical techniques. Part of SGS's existing local health and nutrition global services team presently based in Ireland will relocate to Cork including some of the global commercial team associates to help expand existing services to new clients, develop new services and other roles in health and nutrition for the site.
Leo Clancy of IDA Ireland said the ISL acquisition by SGS adds significantly to its already successful Irish operations. "This new investment strengthens the established life sciences cluster located in the south west region, and secures an important capability for the sector in Ireland," he said. "I wish the team every success with this expansion."