Panasonic seeks battery to unlock €21,000 electric car       

Panasonic is betting that close to a century of experience making car batteries has prepared it to manufacture a difficult-to-produce next-generation battery championed by Tesla as the key to unlocking cheaper and more ubiquitous electric vehicles.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, first unveiled the 4680 battery at Tesla’s Battery Day in September as a “massive breakthrough” in cell technology that will make it possible for his company to produce electric vehicles that sell for €21,000, roughly a third less than Tesla’s most basic Model 3.

While Tesla plans to make the cells in-house, it has also asked its oldest battery supplier, Panasonic, to begin producing them as well.

The catch: the thicker and more voluminous 4680 cells, named after their dimensions of a 46mm diameter and 80mm height, are still largely unproven.

Industry experts even question whether the batteries, which resemble a downsized version of the aluminium cans used for sodas and beer, are possible to mass produce.

“There are significant technological issues to get past, issues that many in the industry have been trying to tackle for years,” said Ram Chandrasekaran, a transportation and mobility analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

“If achievable, these battery cells would be groundbreaking. But the jury’s still out on whether they’re deliverable,” he said.

Panasonic says it may be best positioned to see the tricky new cells to market.

Prototype production line

Right now, the Japanese electronics maker is working to set up a prototype production line for tests.

“Producing these larger cells requires you raise your craftsmanship one or two full levels or there will be safety issues,” Yasuaki Takamoto, Panasonic’s EV battery head, said in an interview.

Much of the benefit of the new 4680 cells comes from the fact that they are more than five times the size of the smaller 1865 and 2170 cells Panasonic currently supplies to Tesla.

This means that the typical 4,000 to 8,000 cells found in an electric vehicle today can be reduced to about 500, which, in turn, means fewer parts such as bonding pieces used to string individual cells together.

New cell shapes such as the 4680 are “key to making more affordable EV models that are capable of meaningfully spreading,” said Akira Nagasaki, technical strategy head of Mr Takamoto’s team.

The larger capacity, however, is also what makes the cells more difficult to produce.

They are prone to overheating because it’s difficult to disperse heat from their centre. They’re also more susceptible to particle contamination, a frequent cause of electric vehicle battery fires that occurs when minuscule metal pieces find their way into the centre of a cell.

