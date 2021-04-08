Revolut staff to be allowed work abroad for two months each year

Financial technology firm Revolut is to allow its more than 2,000 employees to work from abroad up for up to two months each year once global travel and lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The company, which employs 50 people in Ireland, studied global corporate tax, income tax, immigration and social security regulations to create the new policy.

Revolut said the new working abroad policy was launched to enable workers to visit families more often and for longer periods.

It is one of the most liberal working policies announced by a major firm as companies across the globe reassess their working practices following largely successful working from home arrangements that remain in place across much of the world.

Revolut staff members who wish to work outside their country of employment for personal and non-business related reasons will be able to do so for a period of up to 60 calendar days over a rolling 12 months.

The company said employees can start availing of the policy as soon as travel restrictions are eased but must adhere to guidelines of national health authorities in both their departing and arrival destinations.

"As we’re eliminating frontiers within financial services, it made sense to align our internal policy with our product mission," Jim MacDougall, VP of People at Revolut, said.

"Our employees asked for flexibility and that’s what we’re giving them as part of our ongoing focus on employee experience and choice."