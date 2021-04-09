Kerry firm TLI to expand with 80 new jobs to service broadband and smart meter expansion

Kerry headquartered infrastructure firm TLI Group is to add 80 new jobs over the next six months as it expands to cater for infrastructure investment plans from clients such as ESB Networks, NIE Networks, Siro, and National Broadband Ireland.

TLI Group designs, constructs, and maintains utility infrastructure including electrical assets, substations, and telecom networks.

The company, owned by Thomas Fitzmaurice from Abbeydorney, has grown considerably from the initial company inception in 2000. Despite the global pandemic, TLI Group has grown in recent months, and currently employs more than 700 staff across Ireland, Northern Ireland, and the UK.

Key player

As the world continues to move to digital platforms, TLI Group has been key to active rollout programmes such as the National Broadband Plan, and the National Smart Metering replacement programme.

Last month, the company passed the milestone of 100,000 homes on the Siro fibre to the home project.

In addition to these national programmes, TLI Group also delivers the design, construction, refurbishment, and maintenance of overhead lines, substation assets, and grid connections for both wind farms and solar farms. The group also operates home services, civil engineering, and design/consultancy divisions.

Growth strategy

To service their expanded infrastructure investments, TLI Group recently added 45 vehicles to its fleet, part of a recent 115-vehicle expansion strategy to cater for new growth and opportunities, and represents an overall investment of more than €1.7m by the company. The most recent fleet expansion of Peugeot vehicles was undertaken in association with Des Adams Tralee and Glin.

TLI Group’s managing director John Tuite said: “I would like to acknowledge and thank the entire team at TLI Group, who contributed by helping secure and deliver vital infrastructure services on behalf of our customers.

Our team always goes the extra mile helping our clients connect their customers to world-class telecoms and utility services, at a time when connectivity has never been as critical.

"Our people ultimately have been the main driver in the company’s growth, and this has underpinned our ability to reinvest in the company’s future by expanding our fleet, investing in equipment, training, and the expansion of our team."