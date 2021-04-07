Dairygold delivers more than €1bn in sales despite Covid impact

Dairygold Co-Op saw revenues fall by almost 5% last year but recorded an overall strong performance despite the impact of Covid-19.

Releasing their annual report yesterday, Dairygold also announced that its Chief Executive Jim Woulfe is to retire at the end of the year after spending 42 years with the company, 12 as CEO.

The Co-Operative said it recorded turnover for 2020 of €1.017bn, generally in line with 2019’s turnover of €1.020bn. EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was €53.8m, a reduction of €2.8 million (4.9%) on 2019.

The Society recorded an operating profit of €26m for the year, a reduction of €9.8m (27.4%) on the 2019 level, primarily due to the reduction in earnings and an increase in the depreciation, impairment and amortisation charge of €7m following the completion of its capital investment programme.

Lockdowns across the globe during the first half of 2020 led to a sharp fall in dairy prices. However, the huge collapse in demand in food service channels such as restaurants and catering were mitigated by a surge in retail demand through supermarkets and prices recovered somewhat from mid-year.

Dairygold collected and processed 1.43 billion litres of milk from its members last year which was a 2.7% increase on the previous year. The co-op said milk growth into the future is expected to be delivered from increased output per cow, through improving genetics and herd management, rather than through an increase in herd size.

The Society has invested more than €425m across its four processing sites. 2020 saw the completion of three dairy processing projects, including infrastructure to support the Jarlsberg Cheese Manufacturing Complex, in Mogeely, in partnership with TINE SA, the redevelopment of the Demineralised Whey production facility at Castlefarm and the establishment of another new milk evaporator and dryer at the Mallow Nutritionals Campus.

“2020 saw the culmination of a decade of significant expansion and growth," Mr Woulfe said. "It was a project-driven decade of carefully managed expansion, while simultaneously laying the foundation for future high-value business opportunities."

"As we head into a new decade the Society is in a good financial and operational position, with a strong balance sheet, manageable bank debt and a Member Funding mechanism established."