Tipperary wind farm 'where wind failed to blow' sold for €70m      

A wind farm in Glencarbry, Co Tipperary, put up for sale two years ago because its owner John Laing said the wind there blew less strongly than anticipated has been sold to Greencoat Renewables
Tipperary wind farm 'where wind failed to blow' sold for €70m      

The Glencarbry wind farm in Tipperary that has been acquired by Greencoat Renewables.

Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 20:16
Eamon Quinn

A wind farm in Glencarbry, Co Tipperary, put up for sale two years ago because its owner John Laing said the wind there blew less strongly than anticipated has been sold to Greencoat Renewables. 

Greencoat said it had bought the wind farm of 12 turbines which were first installed in 2017, which will generate power at a minimum price for 15 years under a Government incentive to build wind farms. It gave no price but the acquisition is estimated at €70m.

The Irish Examiner reported in August 2019 that John Laing chief executive Olivier Brousse had told analysts it was taking a multi-million writedown on the wind farm at Glencarbry and others in Germany because it estimated that the wind would blow less and generate less power over the next 10 to 15 years than it once thought. 

Mr Brousse had said at the time that the wind had been "quite subdued" in Germany and Ireland in 2019. The comments perplexed other wind producers here at the time.

Greencoat said the purchase of the 35.6Mw Tipperary wind farm increases its capacity to 685.6Mw. 

“We are pleased to continue our strategy of consolidating the Irish renewable energy market with the acquisition of Glencarbry wind farm, another high-quality asset with long-term contracted revenues," Greencoat investment manager Paul O’Donnell said. 

Read More

Wind energy could lead to creation of 50,000 jobs in Ireland, new report claims

More in this section

Ladbroke bosses bank £19.7M Paddy Power rival ups ante in race for control of European market
Shops stock Next targeting earnings rebound from Irish and UK retail lockdowns
Tesla Recall Fight 'Green' spending plan on electric cars helps US stocks soar          
wind farmplace: tipperary
Tipperary wind farm 'where wind failed to blow' sold for €70m      

FRS announces acquisition of Clare-based tech startup

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices