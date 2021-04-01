Tipperary wind farm 'where wind failed to blow' sold for €70m      

A wind farm in Glencarbry, Co Tipperary, put up for sale two years ago because its owner John Laing said the wind there blew less strongly than anticipated has been sold to Greencoat Renewables.

Greencoat said it had bought the wind farm of 12 turbines which were first installed in 2017, which will generate power at a minimum price for 15 years under a Government incentive to build wind farms. It gave no price but the acquisition is estimated at €70m.