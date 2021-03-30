New online platform makes shopping local ‘effortless’

A new platform for buying Irish brands and home made products has been set up by a group of women that makes the process of ‘giving back’ to the domestic economy “effortless”.

Croia Ireland’s online trading platform, which was launched last November, is a place where Irish businesses can connect with a targeted online community.

To date, over 100 Irish suppliers from small businesses to larger well-known brands have signed up, with over 700 products live on the site that includes gifts, jewellery, homeware and decor, beauty, food and drink, Irish designer clothing, artwork, and cards.

The platform was founded by Ciara Hennebry (25) who saw a gap in the online market to support the growth of Irish brands and products.

She says that now more than ever before, and because of the Covid-19 pandemic, more consumers are choosing to shop online.

“There is a growing sentiment across the Irish consumer-base to support local, buy Irish and in turn boost the wider Irish economy as a whole,” she added.

“The need for such a platform that supports Irish businesses is clearly reflected in Croía Ireland’s powerful social media presence, as the Croia ladies have already successfully and organically grown their Instagram following to over 16.5k followers.”

Meanwhile, every €100 spent locally is worth €500 to the Irish economy.

Yet, more than two-thirds of Irish expenditure is spent online and disappears overseas each year, losing the multiplier effect.

“Our vision is to become the go-to online store for high-quality Irish goods that are fashionable and made with love,” Ms Hennebry continued.

“We want to promote longevity and durability in online purchases; a piece from Croía is something to have in your heart always.

“2020 has been a tough year for us all, especially for our homegrown businesses, but we have been delighted to see the welcoming and positive reaction so far from both suppliers and potential consumers alike.

“As a result, we cannot wait for the Croía journey to begin.”