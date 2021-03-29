Visa joins Mastercard on cryptocurrency bandwagon

Visa will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry
Visa joins Mastercard on cryptocurrency bandwagon

The USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the US dollar.

Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 19:27

Visa will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry.

The company said it had launched the pilot programme with payment and crypto platform Crypto.com and plans to offer the option to more partners later this year.

Bitcoin, the most popular crypto coin, jumped to a one-week high on the news, rising as much as 4.5% to $58,300 and heading back toward a record-high above $61,000 hit earlier this month.

The USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency whose value is pegged directly to the US dollar.

Visa’s move comes as finance firms including BNY Mellon, BlackRock, and Mastercard take steps to make more use of cryptocurrencies for investment and payment purposes.

Tesla boss Elon Musk, a major proponent of cryptocurrencies, said last week that customers can buy its electric vehicles with Bitcoin, hoping to encourage more day-to-day use of the digital currency.

“We see increasing demand from consumers across the world to be able to access, hold, and use digital currencies and we’re seeing demand from our clients to be able to build products that provide that access for consumers,” Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, said.

• Reuters

Read More

What is an NFT? The latest digital investment boom explained

More in this section

New helicopter service commences at Cork to decommission Kinsale gas fields New helicopter service commences at Cork to decommission Kinsale gas fields
Virgin Atlantic resume flights Virgin Atlantic to trial vaccine passports
Irish family-run distillery wins best new whiskey in the world award Irish family-run distillery wins best new whiskey in the world award
cryptocurrencyorganisation: visa
Visa joins Mastercard on cryptocurrency bandwagon

Deliveroo lowers valuation target amid investor concerns over riders

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices