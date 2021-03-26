Irish family-run distillery wins best new whiskey in the world award

A family-run distillery has become the first in Ireland to win an award for the best, new-make whiskey in the world.

Boann in Co Meath is the toast of the drinks industry after scooping the global accolade in the World Whiskies Awards.

The honour, Best New Make and Young Spirit 2021 for its single pot still “New Born” spirit, comes just weeks after it won six prizes in the national category of the same awards.

Pat Cooney, Boann Distillery founder, said: “This is very exciting as no other Irish distillery has won best international new-make in this competition, which is the top award when it comes to whiskey distillation.

“We have achieved this by merging the old ways of whiskey production in copper pot stills, with cutting edge, 21st century nano-technology.

“It is an incredible achievement for our team that we have produced the best new-make whiskey on the planet.”

The awards were streamed online on Thursday night from the World Whiskies Awards offices in Norfolk, England, after a record 1,000 whiskies were entered across 16 different categories.

Level 5 restrictions, however, mean a proper celebration of Boann’s achievement is on ice until later in the year.

Drinks trade veteran Mr Cooney said single pot still whiskey is unique to Ireland – its history traced back to the imposition of the malt tax in 1682 when Irish distillers used unmalted barley to outwit excise men.

“As a result, it was realised over time that unmalted barley gave the finished whiskey a more rounded and mellow flavour and this most distinctive style of Irish whiskey was born,” Mr Cooney added.

“Over time, other grains were added – mostly oats, wheat and rye.”

Boann employs more than 20 people at its 20 million euro plant just outside Drogheda, with plans underway to open a new visitor centre and roll out a new gin, Silks, named in honour of the nearby Bellewstown Races.

The distillery recently started a programme of cask sales, offering the world award-winning, new-make spirit laid down to mature in one of 12 different cask types.

Last month, Boann unveiled a collection of long-lost, Irish whiskey recipes unearthed by a historian.

Casks were produced using ingredients – or mashbills – dating back to the 1800s.

The recipes were unearthed by leading whiskey historian, Fionnan O’Connor, during a thesis into the lost treasure trove.