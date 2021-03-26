Irish Ferries to begin new service between Dover and Calais

Irish Ferries is to begin a new ferry route between Dover and Calais with the aim of providing a single operator providing a service from Dublin to Holyhead and Rosslare to Pembroke and then onwards to the continent from Dover to Calais.

A subsidiary of Irish Continental Group plc (ICG), Irish Ferries said the service is planned to start in June with the transfer of the Isle of Inishmore to the route. Additional capacity will be added in the coming months.

"As part of our commitment to the movement of freight on and off the Island of Ireland to both the UK and Europe, this additional capacity on the Dover – Calais route will significantly strengthen the capacity and reliability of the landbridge for exporters and importers," the company said.

Doug Bannister, Chief Executive, Port of Dover, said the new service gives millions of customers across the UK and the Republic of Ireland who value the intrinsic benefits of the shortest sea crossing to Europe, the prospect of even more choice.

"We believe the inclusive landbridge product will be popular with Irish exporters and will strengthen the just in time supply chain into the European Union."

Separately, Irish Ferries is to add a new roll-n-roll-off passenger ferry to its Rosslare to Pembroke route. Called Blue Star 1 the ship is being chartered from the Attica Group and delivery is expected in early April 2021.

It will have the capacity to carry up to 1,500 passengers, 100 freight vehicles and up to 700 cars depending on freight volume.

Andrew Sheen, Irish Ferries Managing Director, said: “We are very pleased to add a quality ship of the calibre of the versatile Blue Star 1 to the Irish Ferries fleet. This ship will be the fastest RoRo Passenger ship operating between Britain and Ireland and this will help ensure schedule integrity."