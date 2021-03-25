Kerry is gearing up for future recovery in convention business 

Innovation and collaboration will be vital to reviving conference business, says the new chair of Kerry Convention Bureau
Breffní Ingerton, chair of Kerry Convention Bureau (KCB) and director of business tourism for the Gleneagle Group.

Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 13:35
Joe Dermody

Kerry is gearing up for a post-pandemic business revival with the appointment of Breffní Ingerton as chair of Kerry Convention Bureau (KCB), the business tourism promotion body.

Director of business tourism for the Gleneagle Group, Breffní Ingerton said: “While the Covid-19 crisis has brought unprecedented challenges for our industry, innovation and collaboration is more important now than ever before. We will also continue to support government departments and state bodies in guiding Ireland out of the impacts of the global pandemic.”

 KCB is a non-profit organisation that offers a free and impartial service and practical supports to event organisers and meeting planners and is dedicated to promoting and selling Kerry as a diverse and inspiring business tourism destination.

The Kerry-wide membership comprises some of Ireland’s best-known venues, hotels, activity providers, travel companies, destination management companies and conference organisers who have joined forces to attract national and international meetings, conferences, incentive programmes and events to the area.

Ms Ingerton replaces outgoing chair Mike Buckley, managing director of Kerry Coaches Ltd, who has served in the role for almost seven years.

