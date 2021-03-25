Kerry is gearing up for future recovery in convention business 

Kerry is gearing up for a post-pandemic business revival with the appointment of Breffní Ingerton as chair of Kerry Convention Bureau (KCB), the business tourism promotion body.

Director of business tourism for the Gleneagle Group, Breffní Ingerton said: “While the Covid-19 crisis has brought unprecedented challenges for our industry, innovation and collaboration is more important now than ever before. We will also continue to support government departments and state bodies in guiding Ireland out of the impacts of the global pandemic.”