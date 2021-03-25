Owner of popular Cork garden centre announces it is to close

The end of an era and ‘a magical experience’ has arrived in Dripsey, Co Cork as Griffins Garden Centre prepares for permanent closure.

News of the decision emerged on social media yesterday after owner Margaret Griffin announced on Facebook that she had taken the “heartbreaking” decision after her husband John was diagnosed with prostate cancer last December.

Following much deliberation thereafter, Margaret decided to retire and this means that the much-loved family business will come to an end after 35 years at the heart of community life in Dripsey.

The garden centre will, however, stay open for two months after restrictions are lifted providing customers with the opportunity to redeem gift cards and enjoy the garden centre for the last time.

“Just before Christmas, my husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was devastating news...most of you will know that John was the brains behind all our home-grown plants and that he has been growing plants since he was 13.

“He grew tomatoes and cucumbers commercially for years; then when we got married, he changed over to the patio and colour plant market.

“He grew exclusively for Griffins and most of our success was due to his quality plants...it was our unique selling point.

“John has decided with his brush with cancer, that the stress of growing in volume for Griffins was more than he could cope with at this time, so he retired as a grower.

“And that leads to my decision to retire Griffins Garden Centre Ltd - my business dream of 35 years.”

Margaret then paid tribute to the “exceptional team” at the centre.

“Our core team at Griffins were exceptional, and I’m not boasting when I say, we looked after our customers really well,” she continued.

“We loved what we did, and we loved our customers.

“To all our staff, I thank you so much.

"We worked hard, we got on well - except for our odd flare up - and we always made up after the heated moment was over.”

The time has come, she added, “to make family a priority”.

“It was such a hard decision to make, but the time came when family had to be a priority,” said Margaret.

“Covid has taught us all quite a lot about life and how valuable it is.

“It has taught me to slow down a little and to rethink what are the most important things in life like family, staff, friends, and of course our Creator.

“We are not selling Griffins; I am working with our estate agent to lease Griffins and hopefully, all our wonderful staff will be back to look after you all again soon, in a new and exciting venture.

“It has been a Magical experience.

“A Rose has many Thorns…but it is always The Rose you will remember.”

Griffins received numerous awards and accolades through the decades including Ireland’s Garden Centre of the Year; Best Scone in Ireland; Cork’s Friendliest Business Award; Best Eco-Friendly Business; Best Charity-orientated Business; Best Business for the use of Irish Language; Cork Business Award of Best Garden Centre in Cork; and Blas na hÉireann.