INM's former Citywest print facility is acquired by Cork's webprint

Cork printers Webprint has acquired the former Independent News & Media (INM) print facilities at Citywest in Dublin with plans to recommence operations there within two months.

INM had closed the plant early last year saying the decision was made due to the continuing decline in circulation and advertising revenues and the fact that larger than expected numbers of staff had applied for the voluntary redundancy scheme. The closure resulted in the loss of more than 80 jobs.

However, the acquisition of the facility avoids the decommissioning of the printing press.

Managing Director of Webprint Donagh O'Doherty told the Irish Examiner he was delighted that the deal has been completed and said they will continue to operate the plant in Cork alongside Citywest.

Based in Mahon, the company prints more than 60 publications including the Business Post and Irish Independent titles.

"We would hope to be operating at Citywest within two months and will commence recruiting new staff."

Mr O'Doherty added they would carry out an assessment that would dictate how many staff will be recruited for Citywest and said former printing staff would be welcome to apply.

Both sides declined to discuss the financials behind the transaction.

In a statement, INM confirmed that agreement has been reached with the landlord of the former print site in respect of the surrender of its remaining long-term lease commitments.

"Webprint, a privately owned and operated printing company based in Cork, have agreed with the landlord to take on a new lease in respect of the Citywest premises. INM have separately come to an agreement with Webprint in respect of an asset transfer of the printing presses to Webprint," the statement said.

"INM already have certain sub-contracting arrangements in place with Webprint to supplement the print facility in Newry, and this transaction enhances the opportunity to continue this successful relationship.

"INM is pleased that the planned decommissioning of the press plant will not now occur and wish Webprint every success with their future venture."