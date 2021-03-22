Aer Lingus owner IAG leads airline share slide on coronavirus fears 

Aer Lingus owner IAG has led a slide in European airline stocks, as rising concerns over a third Covid-19 wave and Britain potentially shelving plans to remove its travel restrictions threaten a second lost summer of trade for carriers.

Shares in IAG — which owns British Airways and Spanish carriers Iberia, Vueling, and Air Europa, as well as Aer Lingus — closed down by over 8%, having nosedived as much as 16% at one point.

It was followed by EasyJet, which shed over 5% of its share value; Lufthansa which fell more than 3%; and Ryanair, down by nearly 3%.

EasyJet had fallen by as much as 10% at one stage, while Ryanair slid as much as 7.4% before paring back part of the losses.

Shares in TUI, the world’s largest holiday operator, tanked by almost 9%.

Hopes for an imminent revival in European travel suffered a blow after France and other states announced new lockdown measures.

The prospect of the UK scrapping its plans to restore international travel — thus scuppering prospects for a rebound in airline travel bookings this summer — have been growing in recent days.

Britain’s defence secretary, Ben Wallace, said there’s no guarantee that foreign leisure travel will be allowed in the UK from May 17 as planned, while Mike Tildesley, a scientist on a UK government advisory body, said summer holidays overseas are extremely unlikely because they risk bringing back new Covid variants.

“Airlines and travel operators had seemingly refused to countenance the cataclysmic idea of another heavily disrupted summer and had been busily advertising to an increasingly inoculated UK population,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “The travel sector [woke up] to a dose of reality.”

Airlines in Europe have been lobbying to restart flights over the normally busy summer season, following months of lockdown measures and travel bans that wiped out their balance sheets.

Last week, the European Commission unveiled a plan for the introduction of a digital pass that would ease travel for those who have been vaccinated, recovered from the virus, or recently tested negative.

Along with confusion over testing and quarantines, and the fact young people are yet to be vaccinated, the new lockdowns mean that “most of the expectations of summer are implausible and imponderable", Citigroup analysts said. “Summer, in our view, will be anything but normal.”

Lufthansa’s share fall came on concern that Germany will take action to dissuade people from travelling amid rising infections in Europe’s most populous country.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is proposing mandatory quarantines and Covid-19 tests for returning travellers.

Among US carriers, JetBlue, which aims to begin flights to London this year, fell as much as 6.9%. American Airlines, which operates a joint service with British Airways, dropped 4.6%, and Lufthansa ally United Airlines slipped 4.2%.

Additional reporting Bloomberg