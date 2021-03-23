Barclays to target France and Italy from Dublin

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 06:33
Alan Healy

British bank Barclays is to establish a private banking presence in France and Italy that will be operated from its newly established hub in Dublin.

The hub was set up in the wake of Brexit. Barclays like many other financial institutions has been relocated services from London to European countries to service customers on the continent.

Barclays announced yesterday it was appointing heads of Private Bank Coverage in Paris and Milan to target family offices and ultra-high net worth clients. They will both report to Pat McCormack, Head of Private Bank, Barclays Europe.

“Having Private Bank professionals on the ground will enable the Private Bank to be closer to the needs of local clients whilst capitalising on our Dublin platform, from which we are building our EEA footprint," Jean-Christophe Gerard, CEO, Barclays Private Bank said.

Our collaboration with Barclays leading Investment and Corporate Bank, which has a strong presence in these locations, will also enable us to bring bespoke solutions and banking products to Family Offices and UHNW clients in these regions.

Barclays established its platform in Dublin to service European clients offer sophisticated business and investment opportunities across Europe.

