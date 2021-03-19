Brittany Ferries sees revenues tumble

Brittany Ferries said it was determined to remain part of the fabric of life offering services between Ireland, France, the UK and Spain despite reporting its worst year in decades.

The ferry company said just 19,822 passengers travelled on its Cork and Rosslare routes last year compared to 120,193, the year previously, with the company's turnover falling from €469m to €202.4m.

Last year, Brittany Ferries carried 752,102 passengers on all routes, less than a third of the total it would carry in a normal year.

Freight fared slightly better, with figures down by 20%, however, passenger traffic accounts for 80% of the company's income.

Recovery plan

Despite the dreadful 2020, the company has embarked on a five-year recovery plan to bridge the immediate crisis and prepare for a return to normal service.

“In the last few years, Brittany Ferries faced a double strike, firstly as a consequence of Brexit challenges and then as a result of Covid,” said Jean Marc Roué, company president.

"Last year, the Covid crisis brought our company to its knees. It struck a blow for the regions we serve and enrich, and the French seafarers we are proud to employ.

"Despite this, we are determined to remain part of the fabric of life in the north west of France as well as in the UK, Ireland and Spain.

Last month, the company deferred the resumption of its Cork to Roscoff service until at least mid-May, saying the service will remain under review awaiting a decision on travel restrictions.