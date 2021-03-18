Rebel Marine acquires Limerick firm to bolster offshore wind services creating 30 jobs

The €7m deal is in anticipation of a number of major offshore wind developments 
Rebel Marine acquires Limerick firm to bolster offshore wind services creating 30 jobs

Green Rebel Marine founder Pearse Flynn. Picture: Clare Keogh

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 09:15
Alan Healy

Cork offshore energy firm Green Rebel Marine has acquired a majority stake in Limerick-based marine data company IDS-Monitoring through a €7m investment that will result in the creation of 30 jobs over the next two years.

Founded in 1996, IDS-Monitoring designs, manufactures and supports data systems that monitor offshore conditions and their technology has been deployed for use on hundreds of data buoys in over 30 countries.

A number of large-scale, offshore wind farms are currently planned off Ireland's coasts. The developments will require significant marine surveys to be conducted with thousands of square miles of ocean due to undergo ecological assessment as part of the planning process. Green Rebel Marine was established last year to service the future needs of these offshore wind farms. 

The company has already acquired Crosshaven Boatyard in Cork and the first in a fleet of survey vessels, the Roman Rebel. It recently announced the €1.5m purchase of a multi-purpose aircraft to conduct aerial surveys off the Irish coast.

Green Rebel Marine founder Pearse Flynn said the company is now well placed to meet the surveying needs of any provider looking to place power generation equipment offshore. 

"The acquisition of IDS-Monitoring means that we continue to build a wholly-owned Irish solution, bringing together the best experience on the island to help undertake hugely detailed and precise survey work. I look forward to working further with the team at IDS-Monitoring to develop and deploy their proprietary technology as Ireland looks towards a greener and more sustainable future."

John Wallace of IDS-Monitoring said: “Last year IDS-Monitoring and Green Rebel Marine began discussions and from the outset it was clear that there was a perfect synergy with aligned ambitions. The discussions that followed culminated in IDS-Monitoring joining the Green Rebel Marine Group, creating an ambitious single point of contact for all marine data requirements."

"We already deliver data on many marine projects in Ireland and abroad and with this new investment we will very significantly build capacity and greatly expand our fleet of Floating LIDAR solutions," he said.

More in this section

Varadkar warned over labour law for works councils Varadkar warned over labour law for works councils
JustEat Pandemic sales surge boosts Just Eat chief’s pay packet by 57%
Heathrow Airport Stock Boeing tests Dreamliner cockpit windows as flaws search widens
File Photo Aer Lingus is to impose further temporary pay cuts on staff, who will only receive 30% of their normal pay and hours

Aer Lingus owner to raise extra €1bn to strengthen pandemic financial defences

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices