Rebel Marine acquires Limerick firm to bolster offshore wind services creating 30 jobs

Cork offshore energy firm Green Rebel Marine has acquired a majority stake in Limerick-based marine data company IDS-Monitoring through a €7m investment that will result in the creation of 30 jobs over the next two years.

Founded in 1996, IDS-Monitoring designs, manufactures and supports data systems that monitor offshore conditions and their technology has been deployed for use on hundreds of data buoys in over 30 countries.

A number of large-scale, offshore wind farms are currently planned off Ireland's coasts. The developments will require significant marine surveys to be conducted with thousands of square miles of ocean due to undergo ecological assessment as part of the planning process. Green Rebel Marine was established last year to service the future needs of these offshore wind farms.

The company has already acquired Crosshaven Boatyard in Cork and the first in a fleet of survey vessels, the Roman Rebel. It recently announced the €1.5m purchase of a multi-purpose aircraft to conduct aerial surveys off the Irish coast.

Green Rebel Marine founder Pearse Flynn said the company is now well placed to meet the surveying needs of any provider looking to place power generation equipment offshore.

"The acquisition of IDS-Monitoring means that we continue to build a wholly-owned Irish solution, bringing together the best experience on the island to help undertake hugely detailed and precise survey work. I look forward to working further with the team at IDS-Monitoring to develop and deploy their proprietary technology as Ireland looks towards a greener and more sustainable future."

John Wallace of IDS-Monitoring said: “Last year IDS-Monitoring and Green Rebel Marine began discussions and from the outset it was clear that there was a perfect synergy with aligned ambitions. The discussions that followed culminated in IDS-Monitoring joining the Green Rebel Marine Group, creating an ambitious single point of contact for all marine data requirements."

"We already deliver data on many marine projects in Ireland and abroad and with this new investment we will very significantly build capacity and greatly expand our fleet of Floating LIDAR solutions," he said.