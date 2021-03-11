Irish Ferries operator ICG sees fall in revenues

Pre-Brexit stockpiling boosted traffic
Irish Ferries operator ICG sees fall in revenues

The group's ferry arm, which operates routes between Rosslare and Dublin to Britain and France, saw car volumes fall last year while the roll-on-roll-off (RoRo) freight market between Ireland, and the UK and France grew. File Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 17:05
Alan Healy

Irish Ferries operator ICG is looking towards the rollout of vaccinations and a return to international travel this year to reverse the large fall in passenger and car traffic since the onset of the pandemic.

The group reported a 22.5% fall in revenue last year to €277m with a resulting loss of €10.4m. The group's ferry arm, which operates routes between Rosslare and Dublin to Britain and France, saw car volumes last year fall 65.8% from 401,300 in 2019 to 137,100 in 2020.  

However, the roll-on-roll-off (RoRo) freight market between Ireland, and the UK and France, fared better, growing by more than 7%. Volumes fell in the first half of 2020 on the back of the Covid-19 restrictions but were offset in the second half as the Irish and UK economies opened up again.

IGC said the material reduction in RoRo freight volumes in the first two months of the year were reversed by the same volume due to pre Brexit stockpiling in the last two months of 2020,

ICG's container and terminal division recorded an operating profit of €13.1m despite a fall in container volumes by 7.9%.

"2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for the Group, with the restrictions placed on travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Chairman John B McGuckian said. "While these restrictions brought large-scale disruption and reductions in our passenger business, the other parts of our business proved resilient throughout the entire year

"The Group maintained services on all its shipping routes to the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, and operations at its container terminals. Both were critical to maintaining Ireland’s supply chains during this challenging year."

Commenting on the results, analysts Goodbody said ICG is well-positioned for stable growth over the medium term. "With a strong balance sheet and limited net debt, this allows the group flexibility to add capacity as and when opportunities arise."

Read More

Setback for Irish Ferries in bid to avoid compensating 20,000 passengers hit by cancelled sailings

More in this section

FILE PHOTO: A General Electric aircraft used for testing jet engines is shown at Victorville Airport in Victorville, Californi Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire
AerCap acquisition creates world's largest buyer of jetliners AerCap acquisition creates world's largest buyer of jetliners
Coronavirus - Sun Feb 14, 2021 Wagamama owner to raise more than €200m after Covid impact
FILE PHOTO: AerCap's CEO, Aengus Kelly, speaks at an industry conference

Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices