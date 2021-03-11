Irish Ferries operator ICG sees fall in revenues

Irish Ferries operator ICG is looking towards the rollout of vaccinations and a return to international travel this year to reverse the large fall in passenger and car traffic since the onset of the pandemic.

The group reported a 22.5% fall in revenue last year to €277m with a resulting loss of €10.4m. The group's ferry arm, which operates routes between Rosslare and Dublin to Britain and France, saw car volumes last year fall 65.8% from 401,300 in 2019 to 137,100 in 2020.

However, the roll-on-roll-off (RoRo) freight market between Ireland, and the UK and France, fared better, growing by more than 7%. Volumes fell in the first half of 2020 on the back of the Covid-19 restrictions but were offset in the second half as the Irish and UK economies opened up again.

IGC said the material reduction in RoRo freight volumes in the first two months of the year were reversed by the same volume due to pre Brexit stockpiling in the last two months of 2020,

ICG's container and terminal division recorded an operating profit of €13.1m despite a fall in container volumes by 7.9%.

"2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for the Group, with the restrictions placed on travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Chairman John B McGuckian said. "While these restrictions brought large-scale disruption and reductions in our passenger business, the other parts of our business proved resilient throughout the entire year

"The Group maintained services on all its shipping routes to the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, and operations at its container terminals. Both were critical to maintaining Ireland’s supply chains during this challenging year."

Commenting on the results, analysts Goodbody said ICG is well-positioned for stable growth over the medium term. "With a strong balance sheet and limited net debt, this allows the group flexibility to add capacity as and when opportunities arise."