AerCap acquisition creates world's largest buyer of jetliners

Irish air finance and leasing company AerCap has confirmed the acquisition of one of its largest rivals Gecas to create the world's largest aircraft owner.

AerCap has entered into a definitive agreement with General Electric (GE) to acquire 100% of its leasing unit in a deal worth more than $30bn (€25.2bn).

The combined company will be an industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing, with more than 2,000 owned and managed aircraft, 900 engines and 300 helicopters.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, GE will receive 111.5 million newly issued AerCap shares, $24bn (€20.2bn) of cash and $1bn (€0.84bn) of AerCap notes.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap said they had acquired its rival for an "attractive" discount to its book value.

The tie-up creates easily the largest buyer of jetliners built by planemakers Airbus and Boeing and will reshape a global air finance industry that has attracted a flood of capital in recent years as investors elsewhere look for higher returns.

Analysts have said the scale of the combined entity, controlling about three times the number of aircraft as its nearest competitor, Dublin-based Avolon, could force AerCap to offload aircraft to meet anti-trust requirements. The deal, which includes the transfer of about 300 helicopters, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Aercap CEO Aengus Kelly said both companies have industry-leading teams, attractive portfolios, diversified customer bases and order books. "This combination will enhance our ability to provide innovative and attractive solutions for our customers and will strengthen our cash flows, earnings and profitability."

He said AerCap had acquired its rival for an "attractive" discount to its book value in its second defining transaction in almost a decade, after purchasing US-based ILFC in 2014.

Both deals saw AerCap pounce on solid business rivals whose owners were suffering due to a wider financial crisis. In both cases, the owners took up offers of stakes in the larger AerCap in return for ceding control, betting on an industry recovery.

"As the recovery in air travel gathers pace, this transaction represents a unique opportunity that we believe will create long-term value for our investors,” added Mr Kelly. “This business combination will also strengthen our longstanding partnership with GE Aviation, which we look forward to working with closely in the future.”

Shares in both New York-listed companies fell yesterday as AerCap prepared to issue new stock and GE disappointed expectations that it would raise its cash outlook.

The new group will have a mainly Airbus fleet but Kelly expressed support for the troubled Boeing 737 MAX, recently restored to service after an almost two-year safety grounding. "I wouldn't bet against Boeing," he said.

Additional reporting Reuters