Vodafone looks for €2bn in shares sale of its phone masts         

Vodafone is looking to raise €2bn from an initial public offering of its European mobile-phone towers unit, in what will be one of Europe's biggest stock market listings this year.

The UK telecommunication giant plans plans to sell shares in Vantage Towers on the Frankfurt exchange at between €22.50 and €29 and is targeting maximum proceeds of €2.8bn from the offering, which would include an option to increase the deal size and an over-allotment.