Landlords 'playing diminishing role in mortgage market'         

Landlords 'playing diminishing role in mortgage market'         

Banking industry figures suggest that all types of borrowers for buy-to-let, account for less than 1% of all mortgage drawdowns last year. 

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 09:13
Alan Healy

New figures from the banks confirm the diminishing role landlords are playing in taking out mortgages to purchase house rental properties during the Covid-hit year.

The banking industry group, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said that all types of buy-to-let borrowers accounted for less than 1% of all total mortgage drawdowns last year, as fewer houses were built in a Covid-disrupted market. 

The figures confirm that individual landlords are playing an increasingly smaller role in the mortgage market, with all buy-to-let mortgages slumping from the 20% share of total mortgage drawdowns on the eve of the property collapse following the property bubble, in 2006.

The banking group also forecast that around 21,000 new homes will be built this year — around the same number as in 2020. 

“Covid-19 has had a significant negative impact on the Irish housing and mortgage markets in 2020, however, demand remains strong especially among households less affected by the pandemic and non-household investors," said the BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes. 

“The pandemic will continue to have a negative impact on housing completions in 2021 because construction activity is not expected to fully start again until April 2021, at the earliest, assuming public health developments remain positive," Mr Hayes said. 

Read More

Housing minister says 'no guarantees' that construction will resume on April 5 

More in this section

Deliveroo in Taiwan Deliveroo launches IPO after business surges in 2020
Business Movers  Business Movers 
Cliffs of Moher attraction could double profits, but with hike in entrance fee Cliffs of Moher attraction could double profits, but with hike in entrance fee
economymortgagesbuy-to-let
Landlords 'playing diminishing role in mortgage market'         

NTMA board strips Davy of dealership just days before €1.5bn auction of State bonds

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices