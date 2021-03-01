Software firm to create 50 new jobs and open new Cork centre

Software company SL Controls is to create 50 jobs in Ireland over the next 18 months with plans to open a new presence in Cork.
The firm provides systems to help multinational customers to improve and optimise their manufacturing processes.
The company said the roles will be based across their existing offices in Dublin, Limerick, Galway, and Sligo, with a new director of corporate services recruited to head up the development of the new centre in Cork. The firm will also offer all staff — both existing and new — the opportunity to work remotely or in the office.
SL Controls exceeded its growth predictions last year achieving a 33% increase in turnover in 2020 to €8.8m and is forecasting double-digit turnover increases over the coming years.
CEO and co-founder Keith Moran said their business has had an exceptional few years and continues to experience strong growth.
“Clients are seeking our input on their systems design requirements, software integration, and validation needs, as well as general consultancy services and ongoing systems support," he said.
Carol Gibbons of Enterprise Ireland said the company has a strong customer base in Ireland and is expanding its international footprint in Europe and the US. "Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with the company during this phase of growth.”