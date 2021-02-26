VW eyes 2021 sales rebound

Volkswagen expects deliveries, revenues and margins to rebound strongly this year as the Covid-19 pandemic eases
VW eyes 2021 sales rebound

Volkswagen expects revenues to recover this year.

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 20:17
Christoph Steitz

Volkswagen expects deliveries, revenues and margins to rebound strongly this year as the Covid-19 pandemic eases, after an almost halving in profits in 2020 that was still better than the German carmaker originally expected.

The global number two carmaker after Toyota, Volkswagen is spending tens of billions of euros to reinvent itself as a leader in the market for electric vehicles, where Tesla has stolen a march on established rivals.

Deliveries and sales, which were both hit by the pandemic in 2020, are seen up significantly this year, the company said, without being more specific. In 2020, sales fell 11.8% to €222.9bn, while deliveries dropped 15.2%.

“The financial results now available are far better than originally expected and show what our company is capable of achieving, especially in a crisis,” VW finance chief Frank Witter said.

“We intend to carry over the strong momentum from the significantly better second half into the current year.”

While the company has emerged from the hit to demand caused by the pandemic, a shortage of crucial semiconductors caused it to adjust production through February, joining other carmakers around the world that have suffered similar problems.

Despite the profit drop, Volkswagen recommended keeping its dividend. 

• Reuters

Read More

BMW jibe shows growing confidence of passing out Tesla in electric cars       

More in this section

From Local to Global - Kinsale Gin Departs Port of Cork for China Cork's Kinsale Spirit Company commences exports to China
Aer Lingus job cut total to exceed previously stated 500 target Aer Lingus job cut total to exceed previously stated 500 target
Business Movers Business Movers
organisation: volkswagen
Electric car stock

Volkswagen reports huge pre-tax profit despite Covid-19 disruption

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices