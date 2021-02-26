Sisk & Son adds to sustainability focus

Construction firm John Sisk & Son boosts it 'green' team after launch of its 2030 Sustainability Roadmap
Sinéad Hickey, head of sustainability for Ireland and Europe with John Sisk & Son.

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 08:30
Joe Dermody

Construction firm John Sisk & Son has underpinned its sustainability commitments with the appointment of Sinéad Hickey as head of sustainability for Ireland and Europe.

Sinéad previously held a global sustainability position at US medical devices and healthcare company Abbott. Her experience includes work on sustainability strategy development, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) assessments and social impact programmes.

Sinéad Hickey said: “I am thrilled to join Sisk, the organisation has shown a high level of leadership in sustainability so far. The Sisk 2030 Sustainability Roadmap is a fantastic starting point and enables us to take on the sustainability challenges facing the construction industry and the broader society we serve.”

 

Sisk has shown its intent with the recent launch of its 2030 Sustainability Roadmap ‘Building today, Caring for tomorrow’ which includes 21 targets outlining direct support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including how it is going to reach its ambition of carbon neutrality by 2030. Sisk has also set targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Wayne Metcalfe, director for health, safety, sustainability and quality, John Sisk & Son, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sinéad as Sisk’s new Head of Sustainability for Ireland and Europe. I look forward to working closely with her to deliver the ambitious targets we have set with our 2030 Roadmap.”

