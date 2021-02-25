IAG names Lynne Embleton as new Aer Lingus CEO

Aer Lingus has named Lynne Embleton as its new chief executive.

Ms Embleton will officially take over from interim CEO Donal Moriarty in early April, joining from parent group IAG’s cargo division, which she has headed up since 2017.

She previously held senior positions at Aer Lingus’ sister airline British Airways, being chairman of its regional airline BA CityFlyer and heading BA’s operations at Gatwick Airport.

Mr Moriarty – who took temporary charge of Aer Lingus when previous CEO Seán Doyle left to head up British Airways last year – will resume his role as Aer Lingus’ chief corporate affairs officer.

IAG is expected to update on its plans for Aer Lingus on Friday after it posts group annual results for 2020. IAG also owns British Airways and Spanish airlines Iberia, Vueling and Air Europa.

It has been speculated that IAG may move more Aer Lingus planes from the Republic to UK airports to boost its transatlantic flights from Britain as that country prepares to exit lockdown quicker than Ireland.

Aer Lingus has already received a €150m three-year loan from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government will not allow Aer Lingus to fail and confirmed that it is in talks with the airline over further financial support where needed.