Cork data technology firm to rebrand as Zyte

Cork data extraction company Scrapinghub has unveiled its new name Zyte.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ballincollig, Zyte provides tools for companies and individuals to find data for business intelligence such as product, pricing, competitive research, news, and content monitoring. The company's software crawls over 13bn web pages every month.

"Extraction needs are changing,” says Zyte founder and CEO Shane Evans. “Organisations have never been more reliant on data as the differentiator that fuels innovation and business growth. As the web gets bigger and more complex, it’s a challenge for developers to keep pace with changed pages that break spiders, or legitimate extraction efforts that get banned, blocked, or blacklisted by overzealous bots.

Frustrated with the lack of a web scraping technology, Evans developed an open-source framework, Scrapy, that is now used by more than 1m developers.

“After 10 successful years as Scrapinghub we’ve renamed ourselves to Zyte to reflect the exciting opportunities of an evolving digital landscape... and our own commitment to support customers in an increasingly complex data-driven world.”

“We’ve got a new name and a bold new look” says Shane. “But at Zyte our mission’s still the same as it’s always been. In a world that’s more reliant on finding meaningful signals buried in the noise, our brand-new Automatic Extraction service powered by AI makes life easier for organisations that depend on quick access to reliable web data at any scale.”