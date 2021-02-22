British pubs group backed by McManus and Magnier launches €400m shares sale

Shares in UK pubs group Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) — which is part-owned Irish investors JP McManus and John Magnier — continued their dramatic recovery, as it launched its £350m (€400m) sale of stock, part of the firm's survival plan that is based on hopes of vaccines leading to an early lifting of Britain's lockdown.

Shares in the group which owns 1,600 outlets — including the All Bar One, Browns, Ember Inns, Harvester, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, Sizzling Pubs, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns — climbed by almost 10% as the shares raise have been backed by all the major shareholders, including Mr McManus and Mr Magnier who own around 23.5% in M&B through their vehicle called Elpida.