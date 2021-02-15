Jaguar plans to go all-electric in four years  

Jaguar Land Rover said its Land Rover brand will launch six pure electric models over the next five years, with the first one coming in 2024
Jaguar plans to go all-electric in four years  

Jaguar Land Rover said it would spend about £2.5bn (€2.8bn) annually on electrification technologies.

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 15:25
Nick Carey

Jaguar Land Rover's Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch e-models of its entire line-up by 2030, it said, as it joined a global race to develop zero-emission vehicles.

JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, said its Land Rover brand will launch six pure electric models over the next five years, with the first one coming in 2024.

Jaguar faces the same challenge as many other carmakers – making the transition to electric vehicles while retaining the feeling and power of a luxury combustion engine model. JLR said it would keep all three of its British plants open as it electrifies its range. 

JLR said its electric plans for Jaguar would be centred at its Solihull plant, but dropped plans to build the XJ, the brand's flagship full-size car, at its Castle Bromwich facility in central England. 

Thierry Bolloré, who took over as CEO in September, said the Castle Bromwich plant would focus instead on "non-production" activities in the long term. 

JLR said it would spend about £2.5bn (€2.8bn) annually on electrification technologies and the development of connected vehicle services. Meanwhile, Germany said its decision to impose border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria is a temporary measure and it defended a lockdown extension against business demands, including from carmakers. 

• Reuters

Read More

Irish investors McManus and Magnier back pubs plan to get M&B through Covid-19 crisis         

More in this section

Huawei 5G row Huawei boss fighting extradition from Canada to US in London legal fight
Shell, BP and the race to net zero Shell, BP and the race to net zero
Ted Baker expects shops to stay closed until May Ted Baker expects shops to stay closed until May
jaguar
Mitchells job axes

Irish investors McManus and Magnier back pubs plan to get M&B through Covid-19 crisis         

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices