Jaguar plans to go all-electric in four years  

Jaguar Land Rover's Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and the carmaker will launch e-models of its entire line-up by 2030, it said, as it joined a global race to develop zero-emission vehicles.
JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, said its Land Rover brand will launch six pure electric models over the next five years, with the first one coming in 2024.
Jaguar faces the same challenge as many other carmakers – making the transition to electric vehicles while retaining the feeling and power of a luxury combustion engine model. JLR said it would keep all three of its British plants open as it electrifies its range.
JLR said its electric plans for Jaguar would be centred at its Solihull plant, but dropped plans to build the XJ, the brand's flagship full-size car, at its Castle Bromwich facility in central England.
Thierry Bolloré, who took over as CEO in September, said the Castle Bromwich plant would focus instead on "non-production" activities in the long term.
JLR said it would spend about £2.5bn (€2.8bn) annually on electrification technologies and the development of connected vehicle services. Meanwhile, Germany said its decision to impose border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria is a temporary measure and it defended a lockdown extension against business demands, including from carmakers.
