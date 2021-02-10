Smurfit Kappa boosted by lockdown delivery packaging despite earnings fall 

Paper and packaging giant Smurfit Kappa has said packaging used in e-commerce sales grew 25% in its main market of Europe last year during the Covid crisis, helping it beat its 2020 earnings guidance.

The group's core earnings fell 9% to €1.51bn in 2020, but it was still ahead of the €1.46bn to €1.48bn it had forecast in November and the €1.48bn forecast by analysts.