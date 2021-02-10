Smurfit Kappa boosted by lockdown delivery packaging despite earnings fall 

Paper and packaging giant Smurfit Kappa has said packaging used in e-commerce sales grew 25% in its main market of Europe last year during the Covid crisis, helping it beat its 2020 earnings guidance.
The group's core earnings fell 9% to €1.51bn in 2020, but it was still ahead of the €1.46bn to €1.48bn it had forecast in November and the €1.48bn forecast by analysts.
"Pure e-commerce, pure dot-com, it's about 25% growth in Europe and it's really in its infancy in the Americas, we had 70% growth in Brazil, 80% growth in Russia, 150% growth in Mexico," CEO Tony Smurfit said.
"Packaging paper across the world is sold out, there isn't any paper at all in the world and that is because everyone's busy and most are trying to move away from plastic where they can," he said, adding that this was increasing paper prices.
Smurfit said tough Covid-19 restrictions in many of the 35 countries it operates in had not impacted demand so far in 2021 after a strong fourth quarter and he predicted a global economic boom once lockdowns are lifted and populations are vaccinated.
The group, whose clients include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Nestlé, reported record free cash flow of €675m last year and increased its final dividend by 8% to 87.4c per share.