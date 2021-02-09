Tullow Oil shares rise 3% on €150m asset sale deal

Tullow has agreed to sell stakes in offshore fields in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea and will use the sale proceeds to further reduce its $2.4bn debt
Tullow Oil shares rise 3% on €150m asset sale deal

Tullow Oil will use the sale proceeds to further pay down debt.

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 20:02
Geoff Percival

Shares in Tullow Oil rose by more than 3% on the Irish-founded exploration company agreeing the sale of stakes in some of its offshore African oil fields to Norwegian company Panoro Energy for up to $180m (€150m).

Tullow has agreed to sell stakes in offshore fields in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea and will use the sale proceeds to further reduce its $2.4bn debt.

"These are important, value-accretive deals for Tullow that will have a positive effect on our financial position as we look to further reduce our net debt and continue constructive discussions with our creditors,” said Tullow chief executive Rahul Dhir.

He said the sales were important in enabling Tullow to deliver $1bn of self-help measures over two years, through asset sales, exploration portfolio rationalisation and material cost savings.

The African sales – completion of which, along with receipt of funds, is expected during the first half of this year – will remove around 6,000 barrels of oil a day from Tullow Oil’s 2021 production.

Under the deal, Panoro Energy will pay Tullow an initial $140m in cash with an option for up to $40m more linked to oil prices and the performance of the assets.

• additional reporting Reuters

Read More

Providence Resources shares jump despite Barryroe owner quelling merger chatter  

More in this section

Shannon-based aircraft maintenance group acquires former Flybe UK facility Shannon-based aircraft maintenance group acquires former Flybe UK facility
Architecture of Oia town on Santorini Holiday giant TUI bets on UK and German Covid recoveries to save its summer holidays
Street furniture firm sets sights on UK market Street furniture firm sets sights on UK market
organisation: tullow oil
Boxing Day sales

JD Sports boss: 1,000-job warehouse to be built in EU due to Brexit

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices