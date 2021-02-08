Boohoo buys former Arcadia brands, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton

Fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for £25.2m (€28.7m), completing the break-up of Philip Green's empire.

Like rival Asos's purchase last month of Arcadia's prized Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, and HIIT brands, Boohoo's deal does not include any stores, concessions, or franchises.