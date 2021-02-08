Boohoo buys former Arcadia brands, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton

Boohoo buys former Arcadia brands, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton

Around 2,450 staff at Dorothy Perkins were told yesterday their jobs have been axed after clothes website Boohoo bought the chain, along with  Wallis and Burton for £25.2m (€28.7m) which were owned by Philip Green's Arcadia retail empire which entered administration in December. Picture: Carl Court/PA Wire

Mon, 08 Feb, 2021 - 22:15
Alan Healy

Fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for £25.2m (€28.7m), completing the break-up of Philip Green's empire.

Like rival Asos's purchase last month of Arcadia's prized Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, and HIIT brands, Boohoo's deal does not include any stores, concessions, or franchises.

UK administrators Deloitte said all 214 Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis stores will permanently close. 

The trade union for almost 500 workers in Ireland who worked in Arcadia stores including Topshop were told last week they were being made permanently redundant as a buyer could not be found to save the stores.

The deal by Boohoo follows the company's purchase last month of the Debenhams brand which also excluded Debenhams' UK stores and its 12,000 staff. All Debenhams' UK stores will permanently close this year following the closure last year of their stores in Ireland.

The UK high street retail sector which also dominated the offerings of many Irish cities and towns was already facing significant challenges due to increased online spending. However, Covid lockdowns accelerated the change, and has resulted in a number of high-profile closures.

Read More

Irish start-up revolutionising clinical trials crowdfunds €1m in a week

More in this section

CC ULSTER BANK Lone Star speculation strengthens expectation of Ulster Bank departure 
Arcadia Group Around 2,500 jobs lost as Boohoo snaps up Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton
Workers' employment rights Amazon could be hit by online sales tax under UK business rates review
boohoodebenhams
Boohoo buys former Arcadia brands, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton

Providence Resources shares jump despite Barryroe owner quelling merger chatter  

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices