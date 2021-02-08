Boohoo buys former Arcadia brands, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton

Fashion retailer Boohoo has bought the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton brands from the administrators of Arcadia for £25.2m (€28.7m), completing the break-up of Philip Green's empire.
Like rival Asos's purchase last month of Arcadia's prized Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, and HIIT brands, Boohoo's deal does not include any stores, concessions, or franchises.
The trade union for almost 500 workers in Ireland who worked in Arcadia stores including Topshop were told last week they were being made permanently redundant as a buyer could not be found to save the stores.
The deal by Boohoo follows the company's purchase last month of the Debenhams brand which also excluded Debenhams' UK stores and its 12,000 staff. All Debenhams' UK stores will permanently close this year following the closure last year of their stores in Ireland.
The UK high street retail sector which also dominated the offerings of many Irish cities and towns was already facing significant challenges due to increased online spending. However, Covid lockdowns accelerated the change, and has resulted in a number of high-profile closures.