Shell disappoints as Big Oil looks to higher crude prices 

Royal Dutch Shell deepened the disappointment of Big Oil’s fourth quarter, reporting net income that fell short of expectations and weak cash flow.

The company added to the evidence from its peers that much of the industry is still living beyond its means, even after large cuts to dividends and spending. Oil prices have recovered from last year’s lows — rising to a one-year high this week — but Covid-19 lockdowns in countries around the world are still depressing fuel sales and refining margins.

The weakness of Shell’s cash flow meant net debt rose from the prior quarter, but the company reiterated its commitment to growing the dividend again, saying its dollar payout for the first quarter will increase by about 4%.

“This was a very tough year, let’s be honest, and a very painful year,” chief executive Ben van Beurden said.

The company’s earnings broke a chain of quarter-on-quarter improvements as the oil industry slowly emerged from the deep slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The gains from trading oil and gas that boosted earnings earlier in 2020 were largely absent. Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and BP have all reported weak earnings. Total is scheduled to announce next week.

Shell ends the year with a ratio of net debt to equity, or gearing, of over 32%, which is outside comfort levels. Return on capital employed was just 2.9%, well below the double-digits promised by Mr Van Beurden. And free cash flow of $882m (€733m) wasn’t even close to covering the $1.3bn dividend payout even after sharp reductions in the company’s capital expenditure.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $393m, from $2.93bn a year earlier and $955m in the preceding three months. And net debt rose to $75.4bn from $73.5bn at the end of the third quarter. The figure is a key metric for investors because Shell has promised further dividend growth and share buybacks once liabilities fall to $65bn.

Bringing net debt back down will “still take priority over buybacks until we are well into 2022”, Citigroup analyst Alastair Syme said.

There were some positive signs. Shell’s chemicals division did better in the fourth quarter, with higher margins showing that the global manufacturing cycle has turned around. The unit’s $381m in adjusted earnings was higher than the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, for the oil majors, at least, higher crude oil prices in recent weeks offer hope.

In the latset session, crude erased gains as a stronger dollar weighed on a rally, and key technical indicators suggest crude is set to retreat. Still, the setup is constructive for crude. With Opec and its allies pledging to keep draining an oil surplus, inventories are dropping in China and stockpiles at a key storage hub in the US are now below their five-year average.

While a full-fledged demand recovery still has yet to take shape, oil consumption is poised to return to 2019 levels by the end of the year, according to Citigroup. And Mr van Beurden at Shell said: “At the moment we are seeing pretty good oil prices."