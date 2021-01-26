Microsoft posts $15.5bn second-quarter profit

In a statement, chief executive Satya Nadella called it “the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry”.
Microsoft posts $15.5bn second-quarter profit
The company beat Wall Street expectations (Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 21:51
Associated Press Reporter

Microsoft has beaten Wall Street expectations for the last three months of 2020 despite the pandemic raging through the US.

The figures were powered by ongoing demand for its workplace software and cloud computing services as people worked from home.

The company reported fiscal second-quarter profit of 15.5 billion dollars (£11.28 billion), up 33% from the same period last year.

43.1 billion dollars Revenue in the October-December period

In a statement, chief executive Satya Nadella called it “the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry”.

Net income of 2.03 dollars per share beat Wall Street expectations.

The software maker posted revenue of 43.1 billion dollars (£31.37 billion) in the October-December period, up 17% from last year and also beating forecasts.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting Microsoft to earn 1.64 dollars per share on revenue of 40.2 billion dollars (£29.26 billion) for the fiscal quarter ending in December.

More in this section

Lidl Lidl to create 1,200 jobs this year
Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena No-meat burger firm links with Pepsi to boost supermarket sales
The Pros of living life to the Max Apple shares gain as $2.4trn iPhone maker prepares to release key earnings
microsoftdigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Microsoft posts $15.5bn second-quarter profit

Nestle commits to putting all Smarties products into paper packaging by April

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices