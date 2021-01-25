No-meat burger firm links with Pepsi to boost supermarket sales

No-meat burger firm links with Pepsi to boost supermarket sales

Pepsi  and Beyond Meat are forming a joint venture focused on creating, producing, and marketing new plant-based snacks and drinks.

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 18:23
Anne Riley Moffat

Beyond Meat shares soared after the maker of alternative meat, whose growth model has long relied on high-profile partnerships, said it would team up with one of its biggest collaborators yet: PepsiCo. 

The two companies are forming a joint venture focused on creating, producing, and marketing new plant-based snacks and drinks, they said. Beyond has also been growing distribution rapidly inside grocery stores, an area where PepsiCo commands a lot of shelf space. The maker of Quaker Oats, Doritos chips and Gatorade will bring its marketing, brand-building and distribution weight to the partnership

“This represents another attractive longer-term driver for [Beyind Meat] to capture more share in the expanding plant-based food ecosystem,” Oppenheimer & Co. analyst Rupesh Parikh said.  

Beyond, whose namesake burger was an early entrant in the faux-meat wars, has helped grow its name recognition and reach by partnering with a series of big restaurant chains, including Pizza Hut.  

Earlier this month, Taco Bell said it will begin testing a Beyond Meat menu item in the US, and it collaborated with McDonald’s in the creation of plant-based patties for the fast-food giant’s new line of substitute meat products. 

Bloomberg

More in this section

Nestle commits to putting all Smarties products into paper packaging by April Nestle commits to putting all Smarties products into paper packaging by April
Lidl Lidl to create 1,200 jobs this year
The Pros of living life to the Max Apple shares gain as $2.4trn iPhone maker prepares to release key earnings
Microsoft offices in Dublin

Microsoft posts $15.5bn second-quarter profit

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices