No-meat burger firm links with Pepsi to boost supermarket sales

Beyond Meat shares soared after the maker of alternative meat, whose growth model has long relied on high-profile partnerships, said it would team up with one of its biggest collaborators yet: PepsiCo.

The two companies are forming a joint venture focused on creating, producing, and marketing new plant-based snacks and drinks, they said. Beyond has also been growing distribution rapidly inside grocery stores, an area where PepsiCo commands a lot of shelf space. The maker of Quaker Oats, Doritos chips and Gatorade will bring its marketing, brand-building and distribution weight to the partnership

“This represents another attractive longer-term driver for [Beyind Meat] to capture more share in the expanding plant-based food ecosystem,” Oppenheimer & Co. analyst Rupesh Parikh said.

Beyond, whose namesake burger was an early entrant in the faux-meat wars, has helped grow its name recognition and reach by partnering with a series of big restaurant chains, including Pizza Hut.

Earlier this month, Taco Bell said it will begin testing a Beyond Meat menu item in the US, and it collaborated with McDonald’s in the creation of plant-based patties for the fast-food giant’s new line of substitute meat products.

Bloomberg