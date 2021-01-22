High Court extends protection period for Norwegian Air

The High Court has formally extended the period of protection granted to the Norwegian Air airline and three related subsidiaries from its creditors to the maximum of 100 days.

In a report furnished to the court today, the examiner Mr Kieran Wallace of KPMG said he "remains confident" that the airline can survive as a going concern if certain steps are taken.

The order extending the period of protection was granted by Mr Justice Michael Quinn, who fixed February 25 next for the hearing of any application by the examiner to formally approve a scheme of arrangement that would see the airline survive as a going concern.

Last month, the court appointed Mr Wallace as examiner to Norwegian, which owes its creditors US$5Bn, and four Irish-based subsidiaries.

There was no opposition to the application. The group's creditors include subsidiaries of Airbus, Boeing, aircraft leasing firms Avolon, several lenders and financial firms, and the Irish Revenue Commissioners.

The examiner's work so far

In a report updating the court on his work to date Mr Wallace, represented by Paul Sreenan SC, said he is continuing to analyse the airline's business plan as proposed by its board of directors, as a potential basis for restructuring the company.

The examiner said his team have taken several steps and are "working closely" with the group as he progresses proposals for a scheme of arrangement with the airline's creditors.

He also said the decision to end long-haul flights will significantly impact on employment levels within the group to reflect its reduced fleet and service offering. He said a decision regarding the number of redundancies has not been made yet.

The company, he added, hopes to raise 4 to 5 billion Norwegian Krone (Approximately €400m to €480m) in new capital by a rights issue to current shareholders and by attracting in fresh private investment.

Read More High Court confirms examiner for Norwegian Air and related firms

Mr Wallace said the airline is in discussions with potential investors, and while confident that investment with be forthcoming, the exact level has not yet been quantified.

Mr Wallace added there is also ongoing dialogue between the airline and the Norwegian government about state participation in the raising of new capital.

He added his team have had dealings with some interested parties, however at this time it appeared that no offer with be forthcoming from those parties that the examiner has had direct engagement with.

Counsel told the court the examiner has also been working closely with the official in charge of reconstruction proceedings regarding the airline's parent company Norwegian Air Services (NAS) currently before the Oslo courts.

The judge adjourned the case for a week, when it is expected that the airline will ask the court to allow it repudiate several aircraft lease agreements it has entered into with various aviation companies.

Case background

In December, the Irish High Court placed the airline's Norwegian-registered parent company Norwegian Air Shuttle (ASA) into examinership.

Irish-registered Arctic Aviation Assets DAC, Norwegian Air International Ltd, Drammensfjorden Leasing Ltd and Lysakerfjorden Leasing Ltd, were also granted the protection of the Court from their creditors.

Those firms are involved in activities including the leasing, management and subleasing of assets, including aircraft, and financing.

Arising out of Norwegian's decision this month to cease its long-haul services, the High Court agreed to make an order last week winding up another Irish-based subsidiary, Torskefjorden Leasing Ltd (TLL).

The judge appointed Mr Wallace and Mr Andrew O'Leary, both of KPMG, as joint liquidators of TLL, which had earlier been placed into examinership.

Norwegian had petitioned the Irish courts for the appointment of an examiner, who could put together a survival plan based on factors including that the group's core business is good.

In 2019, the group had employed over 10,000 staff and had operated 20 bases in 11 countries. However, last year was difficult for the group and it commenced several cost-reduction measures aimed at restoring it to profitability.

The airline was severely impacted by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and had gone into hibernation.

The grounding of Boeing 737 Max, and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, due to technical difficulties had also adversely affected the airlines finances.

While it had entered into arrangements regarding its debts under a restructuring plan the Norwegian government announced late last year that it would no longer provide any more State financial support to the group.