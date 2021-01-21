Statkraft to manage Irish energy storage projects

Renewable energy developer Statkraft has announced it is to manage and optimise over 68MW of stand-alone battery energy storage projects in Ireland.

The projects, located in Dublin and Monaghan, are being developed by Germany’s RWE, one of the world’s leading renewables companies.

Statkraft said the new contract with RWE will provide overall market access and trading optimisation services, “helping to maximise the value achieved from the battery storage projects across a range of services and markets.”

Under EirGrid’s DS3 System Services programme, the battery energy storage projects will provide rapid frequency response and reserves to the national electricity grid within milli-seconds in the event of a sudden drop-off in generation or supply, in addition to being traded in the wholesale energy markets by Statkraft.

Nick Heyward, Head of Energy Storage for Statkraft Markets said: “Building on the established track-record of optimisation of flexible assets in the UK and Europe, there has been significant work within Statkraft to further expand and improve the capabilities of UNITY and our Virtual Power Plant platform for Ireland.”

“This will support RWE and other battery storage developers in Ireland in maximising the value from their energy storage project investments."

"Through a combination of advanced algorithmic trading, with 24/7 expert ‘human’ trader supervision, our UNITY platform ensures that the storage flexibility is deployed and traded into the right markets at the right time.”

“That might be DS3 System Services which are most valuable at times of highest renewables penetration, or periods of high volatility in the wholesale energy markets, where energy storage is well placed to support the balancing of the system at peak times,” he explained.

RWE’s sites join around 500MW of third-party distributed flexible generation and battery storage capacity which Statkraft already optimises alongside nearly 4,000MW of predominantly third-party renewables generation across Ireland and the UK.

In September, Statkraft Ireland acquired five fully permitted solar projects in Cork, Tipperary, Laois and Meath with a combined capacity of 275MWdc.