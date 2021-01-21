Google in landmark content pay deal with French media

The internet giant will pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe
European publishers have been pushing regulators for over a decade to tackle the power of Google and Facebook, which have lured away billions of euros in advertising revenue.

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 16:10

Google has agreed a copyright framework with French news publishers, under which the internet giant will pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe.

The move paves the way for individual licensing agreements for French publications, some of which have seen revenues drop with the rise of the internet and declines in print circulation. 

France's competition authority has been urging Google to pay publishing companies and news agencies for using their content.

Google and media lobbyist the Alliance de la presse d’information générale (APIG) said the framework includes criteria such as the daily volume of publications, monthly internet traffic and “contribution to political and general information”. 

It aims to provide a sustainable way to pay publishers.

Google has so far only signed licensing agreements with a few publications in France, including national daily newspapers Le Monde and Le Figaro. 

Google and APIG did not say how much money could be distributed.

British advertising budgets fell sharply in the last quarter of 2020 as companies cut costs due to the pandemic and Brexit, according to a report.

Meanwhile, the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper said that group revenue fell 15% in the three months to the end of December, dragged down by falls in print advertising revenues at its papers and by cancellations in its events business.

Daily Mail and General Trust said that group quarterly revenue came in at £304m (€342m), down 15% on an underlying basis, but excluding the impact of cancelled events it was down 5%.

-Reuters and Bloomberg

