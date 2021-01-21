EU will seek to address difficulties facing hauliers and retailers – Barnier

The European Union will seek to address the difficulties facing hauliers and retailers in Northern Ireland as a result of Brexit, Michel Barnier has said.

Post-Brexit red-tape has caused the volumes of trade from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland to fall sharply, with empty shelves appearing in supermarkets and certain products becoming unavailable.

Mr Barnier, who negotiated the Brexit deal on behalf of the EU, said they would look at finding a way “to address the difficulties” but warned that the new rules are here to stay.

Michel Barnier with Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney at a meeting in Brussels (@simoncoveney)

Mr Barnier said: “Brexit means Brexit. It cannot be business as usual, either in Northern Ireland or Ireland, nor in any other EU member states.

“We have to tackle these consequences. I know. I carefully follow the situation in Northern Ireland for the hauliers, for retailers. I know the difficulty for the fishermen.

“So we look at this difficulty with objectivity, to find a way to address the difficulties. But for the last four years I have always, very often explained that we have to be prepared for the challenges.

“The changes are linked mechanically, automatically to the Brexit, and the fact that the UK decided unilaterally to leave the Union, the single market and the customs union.

“So that means many, many changes. We will continue to follow your difficulties to try to help.”

He added: “Each and every product entering the single market in Ireland, and everywhere else, must respect the standards and the rules that we implement inside the EU.”

These rules, he said, are for “the protection of the consumers, the food security, animals and vegetables, to protect our budget also, and to protect businesses against counterfeiting”.

Mr Barnier was speaking from Brussels on Thursday, where he was named European of the Year 2020 by European Movement Ireland.

Meanwhile in Dublin, a demonstration has taken place by hauliers over Brexit.

They are calling for changes to the way requirements at ports are being processed.

More than 50 trucks made their way to Dublin Port today as part of a convoy to highlight issues over the new rules affecting drivers since Britain left the EU.

The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has delivered letters to offices of the Taoiseach and the European Commission outlining its concerns.

It says drivers have experienced appalling examples of a lack of co-ordination on checks and goods arriving into the country.

President of the IRHA, Eugene Drennan, says urgent changes need to be made to how authorities are dealing with hauliers.

"It has affected anyone who is getting items in by pallets, it has indicted that we will never have a Just-in-Time service here in Ireland again unless something is done," said Mr Drennan.

Members of the association say the structure in place by Irish authorities to manage post-Brexit trade is not fit for purpose.

Truck operators Darren Murphy and Gerard McArdle say their fleets of lorries are facing major delays at ports.

"It is a matter of weeks here before it becomes a serious issue and it's not getting any better. In fact, I think it's probably getting worse."

The IRHA is calling for an independent body to oversee how Revenue, the HSE, Department of Agriculture, Gardaí and the Port Authorities are managing the response to Brexit.