Logistics firm C.H. Robinson to create 30 jobs with Cork tech centre

The company is currently advertising for a number of roles in Cork including DevOps engineers
The company, which offers freight transportation, transportation management, brokerage and warehousing, said the technology development centre in Cork will contribute to “creating the newest solutions that keep driving the logistics industry forward.” 

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 12:02
Nicole Glennon

Global logistics company C.H. Robinson is to establish a new technology development centre in Cork, creating 30 new jobs over the course of three years.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar TD welcomed today’s announcement stating that there is a “strong talent pool in Cork to enable the company to grow and embed its operations in Ireland.” 

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland said C.H. Robinson’s decision to develop a new centre in Cork “demonstrates the confidence the company has in Cork and the strong pool of talent available in the South West.” 

"C.H. Robinson’s arrival to Cork is a welcome addition to the established tech cluster in the South West and exemplifies IDA Ireland’s continued effort to win investment for regional locations,” he added.

Mike Neill, chief technology officer at C.H. Robinson said the talent and technology community in Cork will be a great match for “delivering on solutions that lower shipping costs, simplify processes, drive greater visibility and reliability through data and technology, and increase overall efficiencies for our customers.” 

The company is currently advertising for a number of roles in Cork including DevOps engineers.

Cork's Hidden Hearing to create 150 jobs and rebrand

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

