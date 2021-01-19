Cork's Hidden Hearing to create 150 jobs and rebrand

The hearing healthcare provider is to invest €10m in a rebranding exercise which will see a new logo and brand identity
The business, designated an essential service, remained open throughout 2020 with the company maintaining the same level of testing as previous years, and retaining all of its 160 staff members across 83 locations. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 10:47
Nicole Glennon

Hearing healthcare provider, Hidden Hearing, is to create 150 jobs over the next five years as part of an ongoing expansion.

The healthcare specialists, which provide digital hearing aids and free hearing tests are also investing €10m in a rebranding exercise this year, which will see a new logo and brand identity for the firm, with new clinic branding in the works.

The business, designated an essential service, remained open throughout 2020 with the company maintaining the same level of testing as previous years, and retaining all of its 160 staff members across 83 locations.

First established in Cork in 1987, the company’s sales grew to €30 million last year, up 2% on the previous year, while five new clinics opened around the country, including three in Cork.

Stephen Leddy, Managing Director of Hidden Hearing Ireland said their business strategy going forward will include an ongoing commitment to “organically growing clinic numbers across the island of Ireland, partnering with other Irish healthcare companies, investing in people and expertise, and launching the world’s most advanced hearing aid.” 

“Twenty new staff joined the team at various levels in 2020, and recruitment is ongoing for new qualified hearing aid dispensers, clinic coordinators, office staff and marketing personnel."

"They will be involved in rebranding the operation and in major expansion of our clinic network in 2021 so that we can continue to make life-changing differences to even more people,” he said.

Hidden Hearing is aligning its brand identity in Ireland closer to that of Audika, a global hearing healthcare retail brand, which is also owned by the brand’s parent company, Demant Holdings.

The Hidden Hearing name is to be retained in the Irish market, but a new blue brand identity will replace the red logotype.

