Analysts see FBD losses rising and dividend delayed further if Covid insurance court case is lost 

Insurer FBD is expected to incur higher-than-anticipated gross losses and further delay reinstating shareholder dividends if the High Court mirrors a ruling in the UK allowing for businesses to be paid disruption insurance because of the Covid-10 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the High Court deferred delivering its judgment in four test cases brought by pub owners over FBD's refusal to pay out on business disruption over the pandemic. Awaiting the outcome of a similar case in the UK, the High Court will now rule on February 5.

However, the UK Supreme Court has now ruled that thousands of British businesses should be insured for some losses amassed after a national lockdown to curb the pandemic in a test case brought by regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) against major insurers.

“If a similar ruling is delivered in the Irish courts, this would increase [FBD's] gross losses due to policyholders,” said Davy analyst Diarmaid Sheridan. "However, re-insurance should result in a much lower, and therefore manageable, net impact.

The other determining factor on the ultimate net loss to FBD is whether Covid-19 is one or multiple loss events. Multiple events would incur a greater net loss.”

Davy also said a loss in the case may see FBD delay any decision on reinstated shareholder dividends throughout 2021 until settlements are substantially completed.

In the event of a loss, Mr Sheridan said FBD’s solvency may be impacted in the short term until settlements have been paid.

FBD had planned on paying out €35m in dividends for 2019 and has set aside €30m to cover losses from the case.

Meanwhile, both Brokers Ireland and Sinn Féin have criticised the Central Bank for not taking the Irish test case, which was brought by individual businesses.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the Government and the Central Bank have consistently failed to protect Irish policyholders.

The Irish High Court decision concerns only one type of policy. Mr Doherty wants a process put in place ensuring the payment of claims to businesses across all types of policy which provided cover for business interruption as a result of Covid.