SuperValu to use recycled CDs for shop floor lighting

The supermarket plans to use 3D printing to produce light fittings made from CDs
A sample of the new LED lighting and signage in Hurleys SuperValu, Midleton, Co Cork.

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 10:09
Nicole Glennon

SuperValu is to use 3D printing to produce light fittings made from recycled CDs for lighting in its stores.

The new light fittings will have a 75% reduced carbon footprint for material supply and manufacturing, transport and end of life combined due to the lightweight nature and reduced number of parts compared to a traditional luminaire, which translates to a 35% carbon emission saving when shipping.

SuperValu has partnered with two Irish companies, Domus and Pro Light Design & Technology, to rollout the recycled and 3D Printed Luminaires, with installations completed in 40 of its 223 stores to date.

SuperValu said the rollout forms part of a broader set of commitments as part of the chain’s sustainability plans.

We have ambitious targets such as making 100% of the packaging for our Own Brand range recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025

Commenting on their sustainability plans, SuperValu Managing Director Ian Allen said: “We are working hard to be more environmentally friendly, fundamentally rethinking everything we do from product packaging to how we design our stores.” 

“We have ambitious targets such as making 100% of the packaging for our Own Brand range recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025 and reducing our carbon emissions to be net zero carbon by 2050.” 

“Today’s announcement that we are changing all our light fittings to ones made from recycled materials such as old CDs is just one part of a bigger plan that we will be rolling out this year,” he said.

“Among our targets for 2021, we plan to increase the amount of loose produce we sell, install solar panels on more of our stores and reduce fleet emissions.”

Training programme for small firms to cut waste  

