Aldi and Deliveroo announce free delivery on groceries during lockdown

Service is available within a 5km radius of 19 stores across Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Galway
Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 09:55
Nicole Glennon

Aldi, in partnership with Deliveroo, is to offer free delivery on groceries until February 11.

Over 400 products can be ordered from the German supermarket through Deliveroo’s on-demand delivery service with minimum and maximum order values of €25 to €75.

The partnership’s service is available within a 5km radius of 19 stores across Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Galway.

The service usually has a standard delivery charge of €4.99.

Yesterday, Aldi announced plans to recruit 1,050 new staff in 2021, with 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs.

The supermarket is also set to open six new stores this year, including one in Douglas, Cork.

Aldi to recruit 1,050 staff in 2021 with six new stores to open

