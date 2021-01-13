Training programme for small firms to cut waste  

Cork Chamber has launched “a circular economy” training programme to help small and micro businesses with recycling and green goals after the Covid-19 crisis.

It said its programme would help firms reduce waste and carbon emissions and “save money, increase resilience and boost competitive advantage”.

According to the Chamber, moving to a circular economy, where materials are continuously reused and recycled, is essential if Ireland is to meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets.

“Embracing the circular economy is a significant opportunity area for Irish SMEs, not only from a building resilience and sustainability perspective but also from a market opportunity, business savings and efficiencies perspective,” said the Chamber's Michelle O’Sullivan.

Ms O’Sullivan said the programme would support Cork businesses to reuse and re-manufacture product materials.

The training programme includes the Clean Technology Centre at Cork Institute of Technology and Kinsale-based consultancy Change by Degrees. The programme runs online in February and in March.