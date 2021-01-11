Stripe stops processing payments for Trump's campaign website after Capitol violence

Financial technology company Stripe will no longer process payments for the campaign website of Donald Trump in response to the violent protests on Capitol Hill last week.

The payments processor, founded by Limerick brothers Patrick and John Collison in 2010, is cutting off the president’s campaign account for violating its policies against encouraging violence, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company asks its users to agree that they won’t accept payments for “high-risk” activities, including for any business or organization that “engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property,” according to its website.

The company has previously disabled accounts in the wake of violent acts including Gab.com, a right-wing social-media platform where the alleged Pittsburg synagogue shooter posted anti-Semitic messages before killing 11 people in 2018.

The Trump campaign has not yet commented on the development.

Last week, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram removed the US President from their social media sites.