New earnings season to hint at how Covid-19 will weigh on big firms

Investors will be anxious to see whether upcoming quarterly reports and outlooks from US companies validate expectations for a strong 2021 rebound in earnings and the global economy, which were ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

US stocks are at record highs, boosted largely by optimism that the rollout of vaccines to fight the Covid-19 virus will allow for that recovery, while hopes of more fiscal stimulus under US president-elect Joe Biden have also underpinned the market.

Earnings reports for the last quarter of 2020 kick off this week, with the release of results from JP Morgan, Citi, and other big banks.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to have dropped 9.8% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

But earnings are expected to rebound this year, with a gain of 16.4% projected for the first quarter. That forecast has improved since the autumn, while S&P 500 earnings are expected to grow 23.6% in 2021, benefiting from easy comparisons with 2020.

Investors may be even keener to find out what company executives say about 2021 than they are to see fourth-quarter results, which come as virus cases are surging across the US and Europe.

“Managements and analysts are really going to be focused not necessarily on the rear mirror — they’re really thinking about 2021,” said Kenneth Leon, research director at CFRA Research.

What is also going to be key is “the pulse of each sector and how it affects investors in terms of thinking whether there’s an attractive value there or whether they might need to take a breather,” he said.

The S&P 500 is trading at 22.7 times forward earnings, well above the long-term average of about 15, based on Refinitiv’s data.

“Stocks already reflect a pretty positive outlook for earnings,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Jersey.

Earnings for energy and industrials sectors are expected to have declined the most of all sectors in the fourth quarter.

While economically sensitive sectors such as those have been outperforming the broader market in recent months, they still lagged technology for 2020, and their valuations, in general, are seen by some as less pricey than other sectors.

A large portion of cyclical names fall under the “value” label, and investors have watched the Russell 1000 value index close the gap on the Russell 1000 growth index following upbeat vaccine news.

With virus cases still rising, many strategists expect the bigger recovery to take place in the second half of the year.

“Most likely, second-half outlooks will move higher as corporations gain clarity and ultimately confidence,” Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist for Ally Invest, wrote in a report on Friday.

Yet the uncertainty surrounding the recovery makes getting information from companies even more critical at this stage, even if it is not “formal” guidance, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in New Jersey.

“That’s important for a market anxious to turn the corner,” she said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s voluntary oil production cut is expected to bring the oil market into deficit for most of 2021, even as new lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus batter oil demand, analysts say.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, surprised the market on January 5 with a voluntary output cut of 1m barrels per day in February and March.

The move came as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies — a group known as OPEC+ — agreed most producers would hold output steady in February and March while allowing Russia and Kazakhstan to raise output by a modest amount.

With coronavirus infections spreading rapidly, producers are wary of new blows to oil demand which could lead to rising inventories.

“We remain in uncharted territory as the Covid-19 situation continues to evolve, but [OPEC+] has so far succeeded in both putting a floor below prices and reducing volatility, which should encourage further cooperation,” said Barclays.

News of the cut boosted oil prices to an 11-month high. Brent crude had traded just below $56 a barrel at one stage on Friday.

Reuters