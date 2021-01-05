Cork and Dublin airport operator in Saudi airport management deal

The Daa will operate the airport at the planned Red Sea Development Project, a developing luxury tourism destination on Saudi Arabia’s west coast.
The Daa - which operates Cork and Dublin airports - has won the contract to manage a planned new airport in Saudi Arabia

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 16:02
Geoff Percival

The operator of Cork and Dublin airports is eyeing more deals across the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region after winning the contract to manage a planned new airport in Saudi Arabia.

The Daa – through its international investment arm Daa International – will operate the airport at the planned Red Sea Development Project, a new 28,000 sq km luxury tourism destination being developed on Saudi Arabia’s west coast.

The airport will form the first phase of the development, and is due to be completed by the end of next year.

Daa International already manages one of the terminals at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. 

The company also holds a 20% stake in Dusseldorf Airport in Germany and an 11% stake in Hermes Airports, which operates Larnaca and Paphos airports in Cyprus.

The Daa is not looking at further airport ownership, but is eyeing more operatorship contracts. 

“We’re always looking for new opportunities for Daa International,” a spokesperson said.

At the Red Sea, Daa International will provide airfield and terminal operations, aviation services, facilities management and will oversee commercial activities. It will also oversee corporate and financial services.

Dublin and Cork airports to cut charges to kickstart summer air travel

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

